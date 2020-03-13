Coronavirus: Leeds Rhinos postpone Catalans fixture as player shows symptoms of virus

Leeds boss Kevin Sinfield said everyone's health and wellbeing was of paramount concern

Leeds Rhinos have postponed their Super League game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday after one of their players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The game in Perpignan was due to go ahead behind closed doors but Rhinos have decided not to travel.

"We're disappointed to be in a position whereby we have had to make this decision," Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

"But the health and wellbeing of everyone is our paramount concern."

The Rugby Football League said the "consequences of this decision on the match, and any sanction, will be determined by the RFL board".

The RFL gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for the game to be played behind closed doors after the French authorities banned gatherings of more than 1,000 spectators.

A statement from Leeds said: "A member of the Rhinos squad has self-isolated after showing symptoms of possible coronavirus.

"The player is being managed in line with the current Department of Health guidance and subsequent steps for the rest of the squad, if necessary, will be advised by the Rhinos medical team in conjunction with the NHS."

Rhinos were due to fly to Barcelona on Friday morning before travelling north to Perpignan ahead of Saturday's game and then returning to the UK via Barcelona on Sunday afternoon.

"We were travelling on a scheduled flight to Barcelona," Sinfield added. "With one of our players self-isolating, we felt it was the responsible thing to do both for our players and staff and members of the public who we would share the flight with.

"I would like to thank Catalans Dragons for their understanding."