Challenge Cup: Hull KR survive Leigh scare as fifth round continues despite coronavirus

Craven Park was one of six grounds to host elite rugby league in England on Sunday

Super League Hull KR left it late to beat Leigh Centurions in the Challenge Cup fifth round, as rugby league played on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday's five fifth-round ties all went ahead, amid the widespread postponement of other elite sport across Britain.

League One Newcastle Thunder upset Dewsbury Rams with a 38-30 win, after Sheffield Eagles beat Workington Town.

Widnes Vikings saw off Swinton Lions, 32-16, while York City Knights thrashed third-tier Rochdale Hornets 70-12.

Top-flight strugglers Hull KR, who reached last season's quarter-finals, survived a scare against in-form Championship outfit Leigh and had to come from behind to progress, having initially trailed 12-0 early on.

Nick Rawsthorne crossed with seven seconds to go to win it for Rovers and deny Leigh a place in the last 16, after Kane Linnett, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and William Dagger's earlier tries helped the hosts fight back to eventually win 22-19.

Third-tier Rochdale Hornets and Workington Town faced tough away ties but their League One counterparts Newcastle Thunder fared far better against Championship side Dewsbury Rams, in a thriller broadcast live on the BBC.

The Rams clawed a dramatic tie back to 30-30 in the closing stages but Alex Clegg's late score in the corner helped the home side seal it.

A crowd of 1,527 at Widnes' DCBL Stadium saw Vikings eliminate fellow Championship side Swinton Lions, while 689 turned up for Newcastle Thunder's victory.

Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack had already progressed with wins earlier in March.

Monday's draw for the sixth round - when the eight remaining Super League sides will enter the competition - will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and app from 18:00 GMT.

The draw will be held at MediaCity in Salford, after previous plans for it to take place in New York, in the United States, were cancelled on Saturday.

The sixth round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 4-5 April.