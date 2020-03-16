Challenge Cup sixth round: Newcastle Thunder rewarded with Toronto Wolfpack tie
League One side Newcastle Thunder have been drawn at home to Super League side Toronto Wolfpack in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
Lowest-ranked side Thunder came through their tie with Dewsbury, while Toronto beat Huddersfield.
Holders Warrington have a trip to rivals Wigan Warriors, while last year's beaten finalists St Helens will go to Salford Red Devils.
Ties are currently scheduled to be played on 4-5 April.
The games could be the first played after the game-wide suspension of competition ends on 3 April, subject to the spread of coronavirus.
There are four Championship sides in the competition, three of whom were handed home ties.
York City Knights welcome Castleford, the former club of coach James Ford, while Widnes host Catalans and Sheffield Eagles await Hull FC - both winners of the competition under current Bradford boss John Kear in 1998 and 2005 respectively.
Featherstone have been drawn away to Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire derby.
Challenge Cup sixth round draw
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
York City Knights v Castleford Tigers
Widnes Vikings v Catalans Dragons
Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers
Newcastle Thunder v Toronto Wolfpack
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC