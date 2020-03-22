Rob Burrow: Kevin Sinfield completes solo marathon to raise funds for former team-mate

Rob Burrow was joined by former Leeds teammates such as Jamie Peacock, Sinfield and Danny McGuire for special cameos in his shared testimonial game with Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Former England and Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield has completed his solo marathon in support of ex-teammate Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease.

The Rhinos director of rugby mapped out the 26.2 mile route, which started in Saddleworth, after the Manchester Marathon was cancelled.

Castleford-born Burrow, now academy head coach at Leeds, was diagnosed with MND in December.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to Kev," Burrow tweeted on Sunday.

"Thank you so much for this, means the absolute world, thanks Skip."

Sinfield and Burrow played a combined 1,013 games for Leeds as part of what was considered the 'Golden Generation' at Leeds, with both brought through the club's academy to enjoy immense success.

They were part of eight Grand Final wins, Sinfield winning seven of them, two Challenge Cups plus three World Club Challenges.

In addition, both finished their careers with Super League titles - Sinfield bowing out alongside Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai in 2015 and Burrow following suit with Danny McGuire in 2017.

Burrow's diagnosis has led to a huge fundraising campaign, which at the last count had raised more than £342,169.