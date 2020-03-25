Super League: Unpaid leave for players and staff during pandemic being considered

All rugby league was suspended on 16 March

Super League and its member clubs are considering the introduction of unpaid leave for players and staff while the competition is suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was halted on 16 March, with no date currently set for a resumption.

However, Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone is confident all 12 clubs will survive financially.

“Clearly furloughing was a very welcome initiative the clubs put on the table,” he said.

“I think every club and Super League is looking very closely at how that allows us to get through this situation.”

He cotninued: “Our big priority right now is economic survival for us and for our clubs, and everything we’re doing is about that.

“We are looking very closely at the support the government is offering all businesses to make sure we’re as well placed as we can be to access that as quickly as we can.”

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said on Tuesday that the sport is resilient enough to survive the pandemic, but will need backing from the government and key partners.

Super League has consulted professional advisers about the best practice for furloughing, with more announcements expected from the league in the future.

“We’ve spent an awful lot of time looking at furloughing as an option for a large number of our employees,” Elstone added.

“We have to do that professionally and sympathetically and that principle applies across all clubs, who I know are speaking to their employees about looking at furloughing.

“They’re doing that sensibly and collaboratively.

“It is an opportunity that will allow clubs and Super League to protect themselves economically over a difficult period ahead.”