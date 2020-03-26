Rugby Football League executives agree to take pay cuts

The domestic rugby league season is currently suspended until 3 April

Senior executives at the Rugby Football League are understood to have agreed paid cuts to help ease financial pressures on the sport.

All fixtures have been postponed until 3 April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some clubs have already reduced player and staff wages as competitions remain on hold indefinitely.

The RFL has also asked the government for financial assistance to help keep clubs solvent.

While no formal announcement has been made, all senior executives and RFL board members, led by chairman Simon Johnson, are understood to have agreed a salary reduction earlier this month.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone also said during a media briefing that they are considering laying off some of their employees.

“We’ve spent time looking at our staff base,” said Elstone. “Furloughing is an option for a large number of our employees.

“We’ve got to respect the fact we have to work that through, communicate with our staff and do it professionally and sympathetically.”

Super League, the Championship and League One, along with all tiers of men's, women's and the community game, were stopped on 16 March and matches were initially suspended until at least 3 April.

On Tuesday, RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer told BBC Radio 5 Live there has been an encouraging dialogue with the government in terms of finding financial support for the sport.

He is hopeful of tapping into the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's salary support package, which offers cover for up to 80% of wages up to a £2,500-a-month ceiling.