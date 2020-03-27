Rugby League World Cup: Key workers to get free tickets for work during coronavirus pandemic

Australia won the 2017 World Cup, lifting the trophy for the 11th time

Organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup are to give away 20,021 free tickets to UK healthcare and other key workers to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tickets for next year’s tournament had been due to go on sale this summer.

That will now be delayed to factor in the uncertainty given the pandemic, as well as to reward key workers.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 chief executive, said the provision of free tickets was "our way of saying thank you".

He said: "The work, effort, dedication and sheer determination needs to be recognised and hopefully we can provide these local heroes and their families with something to look forward to next year.

Tickets will now go on pre-sale to the rugby league family, corporate partners and residents of host cities in September, before a public ballot gets under way on 23 October.

That marks a year before the tournament is due to begin, with England scheduled to take on Samoa at Newcastle United's St James' Park ground.