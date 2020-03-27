Frank Myler: Ex-Great Britain captain dies, aged 81

Frank Myler played for Widnes, St Helens and Rochdale

Frank Myler, the last captain to lead Great Britain to victory over Australia in a rugby league Ashes tour, has died aged 81.

The Lions lost just one match on their 1970 tour of Australia and New Zealand with Myler as skipper.

He was a Challenge Cup winner with Widnes Vikings as a player and went on to coach his hometown club after hanging up his boots.

He also had a player-coach stint with Rochdale and a spell at St Helens.

In a social media post, Widnes said the club was “heartbroken” to hear about the death of the Vikings Hall of Famer.

“Frank led his hometown club to glory both as a player and coach,” the Championship side posted on Twitter.

“Our thoughts go out to the Myler family in this difficult time.”

In 1992, Myler was among the first 13 former Widnes players inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Rochdale, the club with whom he finished his playing career, said they are “saddened” by Myler’s passing.

At Rochdale he moved into coaching for the first time, starting a career that led him back to Widnes before working at Swinton and Oldham.