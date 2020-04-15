Danny Washbrook to cycle length of Tour de Yorkshire in his back garden

Danny Washbrook spent 15 seasons as a Super League player, mostly at Hull, with four years at Wakefield sandwiched in between

Rugby league player Danny Washbrook is to raise money for charity by cycling the 380 miles of the Tour de Yorkshire - all in his own back garden.

After last month's cancellation of the annual cycling event because of the coronavirus pandemic, Washbrook will cycle 10 miles per day on a rolling road for 38 days, starting on 20 April.

The 34-year-old former Super League forward is now with York City Knights.

He made his name at home-town club Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity.

Washbrook had two spells at Hull either side of four seasons at Wakefield, from 2012 to 2015.

Writing on his JustGiving page, Washbrook said: "As the Tour de Yorkshire has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, I will cycle the length of the Tour in my back garden.

"I am doing this to raise money for two places I believe do great work, Dove House Hospice and NHS Charities Together.

"Please sponsor me whatever you can. Let's raise some well needed funds at this crucial time for both these places. And let's try to keep the donations as close to a 50/50 split as possible."