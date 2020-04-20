Leeds Rhinos players & staff take temporary pay cuts during coronavirus outbreak

Leeds were third in Super League when the season was halted in March because of coronavirus

Leeds Rhinos' players, directors and staff have taken temporary salary cuts to help deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, the Super League side furloughed 150 staff until at least the end of June.

Leeds said the temporary salary cuts, which start this month, are vital to ensure the club remains in business and keeps players and staff in employment.

The move is initially until June but could be extended until November.

The statement added: "Our board of directors have been working tirelessly to plot a course for the club and our business to steer a way through the current stormy waters we find ourselves in.

"The cuts will apply to all our employees, including the club's players and directors.

"The reductions are in proportion to relative earnings and those who earn the most have been asked to shoulder the heaviest burden at this time.

"Whilst these arrangements cover April, May and June, they could be extended to November if the business is not able to operate as normal in the future, the Leeds board will review the situation at the appropriate time but the hope, and intent, is to return to normal as soon as possible."

Chief executive Gary Hetherington has previously said the pandemic will probably cost the club £1.5m in income in the next three months.