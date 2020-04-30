Jordan Cox: Ex-Hull KR & Warrington player dies, aged 27

Jordan Cox last played first-team rugby for Doncaster, who he joined in February 2019

Former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves forward Jordan Cox has died at the age of 27.

The circumstances of his death are "believed to be non-suspicious and not related to the current public health situation", according to a statement issued on behalf of the Cox family.

Cox, who started his career with Hull KR, also went on to play for Sheffield, Doncaster and York City Knights.

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell described his death as a "terrible shock".

He said: "Jordan always seemed so fully of life and spirit and his loss is so sad. I'd like to express my sincere condolences to his mum, girlfriend and family at this awful time."

Cox returned to Hull KR in 2020 and was part of their reserve-team squad when he died. He made a total of 64 appearances for the club, scoring six tries.

In a statement, they described him as "hugely popular" and a "regular part of the Hull KR story in recent years".

Cox played for Warrington in 2016, making 18 appearances in Super League.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: "During his brief spell at Warrington, Jordan was an incredibly popular member of the team and a real character in the dressing room.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club and in the rugby league family. Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan's family and friends at this devastating time."