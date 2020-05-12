Niall Evalds: Salford Red Devils full-back to leave at end of year

Niall Evalds was in the Sa;lford side beaten by St Helens in last season's Super League Grand Final

Salford have said they are "extremely disappointed" full-back Niall Evalds has decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

Evalds has scored 83 tries in 122 Super League appearances for the Red Devils.

Salford said they had been confident of agreeing a new deal with the 26-year-old before being told he had "signed for a competitor on Saturday morning".

Rugby league has been suspended indefinitely since 16 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.