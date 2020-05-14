Mose Masoe: Injured Hull KR prop walks unaided for first time since spinal injury

Mose Masoe won the Super League title with St Helens in 2014

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe has walked unassisted for the first time since sustaining a career-ending spinal injury in January.

Masoe, 30, was hurt in a tackle during a pre-season game against Wakefield.

He had several weeks of treatment at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and initially walked with a frame.

In a video posted on social media, Masoe paid tribute to the hospital as he walked across his kitchen while his daughter pulled the frame in front.

"Still a long way to go but forever grateful for what I have," Masoe said in the post.

An online fundraising page, set up to support Masoe and his family, has so far raised more than £100,000.