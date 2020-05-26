Jordan Rankin: Castleford loanee leaves club to return to Australia

Jordan Rankin did not add to his Castleford try tally before coronavirus halted the Super League season

Castleford's loanee full-back Jordan Rankin has left Super League to return to his native Australia.

The 28-year-old, who had been at the Tigers on loan from Huddersfield since the start of the 2019 season, has left on compassionate grounds.

He scored 10 tries in 28 appearances for Castleford, having returned to England in 2017.

"I'm disappointed to be cutting my time short here in the UK but my family comes first," Rankin said.

"I want to thank both clubs for giving me the opportunity to play, to play in Super League and I've really enjoyed it, my time at Cas especially," he told the Castleford website.

The former Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers player was in his second spell in northern hemisphere rugby after playing for Hull FC for two years from 2014.

"He has been nothing but a total professional on and off the field and I know this has been an incredibly difficult decision for him to take," said Castleford director of rugby John Wells .

"It has become clear that Jordan could not give us a timeframe for any return to the UK due to circumstances beyond his control," Wells added.

"Regrettably, then, both parties have agreed to cancel the loan agreement in place and Jordan will leave us with immediate effect in order that he can return home as quickly as possible."