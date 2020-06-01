Akuila Uate: Huddersfield Giants winger to return to Australia

Akuila Uate has struggled with injury in recent seasons

Huddersfield Giants have released former Fiji and Australia winger Akuila Uate a year early from his contract.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Super League club in 2019 from Manly Sea Eagles, will return to Australia.

Uate's deal was due to finish at the end of the 2021 season.

"This decision is very disappointing for Akuila, who has worked as hard as anyone could to get back from his ankle issue, as have our medics," managing director Richard Thewlis said.

"The situation, however, couldn't be allowed to drift any further, especially given the club's acute difficulties at this moment in time surrounding the Covid-19 situation, which is likely to only worsen in the coming months, with next year already looking extremely challenging for everyone.

"That said, Aku's departure will, of course, help financially and his gesture in returning home is very much appreciated, and will certainly help our short and medium-term situation."