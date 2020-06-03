John Bateman: England & Canberra Raiders forward requires shoulder surgery

John Bateman helped Wigan Warriors win the 2018 Super League title before moving to Australia

England back-rower John Bateman will have further surgery to correct a shoulder problem, National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders have confirmed.

Bateman, 26, had initial surgery in February, ruling him out of the start of the NRL season.

No date has been put on the ex-Bradford and Wigan player's return until after the additional procedure, but it is hoped he will play again this year.

"I'm gutted to be having surgery again," Bateman said.

"It's what's best for me and the team and to help me get back on the field as soon as possible. I'll be working harder than ever with my rehab to get myself back on the field with the lads."

Bateman was a stand-out player in his 2019 debut season with the Raiders, winning the Dally M Second-Row of the Year award and helped the club to the NRL Grand Final.

Prior to moving to Australia, he had become an international regular with England under former head coach Wayne Bennett, and won two Super League titles with Wigan.