Joe Philbin: Great Britain & Warrington prop commits to England 2021 World Cup cause

Joe Philbin appeared for Ireland at the 2017 World Cup

Great Britain and Warrington Wolves prop Joe Philbin wants to be involved with England at the 'home' Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

The 25-year-old was part of Ireland's 2017 World Cup campaign, but represented England Knights in 2018 and then Great Britain in 2019.

He was part of former coach Wayne Bennett's plans, and hopes to impress new coach Shaun Wane going forward.

"I want to be an England international," Philbin said.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live's Rugby League podcast, he added: "I was very proud to represent Ireland, for all my dad's side of the family, but I want to be with England."

Players who have played for Tier Two nations - that is any nation outside of England, Australia, New Zealand and most recently Tonga in time for the World Cup - is allowed to transfer to a Tier One nation if selected, and then back again.

This has been the case with several current stars, such as Ben Currie (Ireland to England), James Tedesco (Italy to Australia) and Tyson Frizell (Wales to Australia).

The loss of the three England-Australia 'Ashes' Tests, which were scheduled for the autumn and then cancelled because of coronavirus, has not just been a financial setback for the Rugby Football League.

It has also deprived Wane of a major preparation opportunity for the World Cup, and the chance to whet the appetite for the home tournament.

One solution proposed by Wane is a mid-season Test next season, as the Australians currently enjoy against New Zealand, to build in game time.

"We definitely need it," added Philbin. "One of the main reasons would be for him to get all of the players, the team, together so they know how he wants them to play and how to work.

"We don't want to go into the World Cup having not been involved with the coach so it would be massive to get a mid-season camp."