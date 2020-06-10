Benji Marshall: New Zealand stand-off to self-isolate after kiss

Benji Marshall has made more than 100 appearances for New Zealand and joined the Wests in 2018

New Zealand stand-off Benji Marshall has been forced into self-isolation - after kissing a television reporter.

Marshall, co-captain of NRL club Wests Tigers, broke social distancing protocols by giving a peck on the cheek to Michelle Bishop, a reporter with Australia's Channel 7.

The incident happened at a training session in Sydney on Wednesday.

Under NRL guidelines, Marshall, 35, will self-isolate at home as Bishop has a coronavirus test.

If it comes back negative, no further action will be needed.

Before the protocol breach, Marshall had already been dropped for this coming Saturday's NRL match with Canberra, a decision coach Michael Maguire made after last weekend's surprise defeat by Gold Coast Titans.

"Marshall was involved in a social distancing incident with an accredited reporter, which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines," the Tigers said in a statement.

The NRL resumed in late May after a 10-week suspension, but strict 'biosecurity' guidelines were put in place, which banned players being banned from mixing with people outside their clubs, households and families.