Morgan Escare: Wigan Warriors full-back leaves Super League club by mutual consent

Media playback is not supported on this device Escare's 'wonderful' try of the week

Wigan Warriors full-back Morgan Escare has left the Super League club after they agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old France international began his career with Catalans Dragons before moving to Wigan in 2017.

He made 47 appearances and scored 14 tries during his time with the club and last season went on loan to Wakefield.

Executive director Kris Radlinski said: "We thank him for his commitment to Wigan over the last few years."

He continued: "With the limited opportunities to find a game and with the cancellation of the reserve programme for 2020, it was felt the best thing by all was to allow Morgan to find another club for the remainder of 2020 and secure a contract for 2021 and beyond."

Escare made his Warriors debut against Salford in 2017 and in his second game, he helped the club beat NRL side Cronulla Sharks in that season's World Club Challenge.

The following season he was part of the Cherry and Whites side that defeated Warrington Wolves in the 2018 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.