Championship and League One rugby league resumption decision delayed

Championship teams played between three and five league matches before the season was suspended

A decision about if and when the Championship and League One seasons should resume has again been delayed.

A video conference involving clubs outside the Super League failed to reach a conclusion, despite being presented with reports from two working groups set up to investigate costs, logistics and revenue opportunities.

Now clubs have been invited to submit their views via a survey.

They will be considered by the Rugby Football League Board on 6 July.

It is believed that several clubs - the most prominent being Leigh and Featherstone - are pushing for a restart in order to create a meaningful competition that could lead to possible promotion into Super League.

Other clubs fear the cost of restarting, behind closed doors to begin with, would be prohibitive.

It is believed the RFL fear they could face legal action from some club owners if they unilaterally call off the season.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the 12 Super League clubs will take place on Friday, when it is expected to be confirmed that their league season will resume with a full round of fixtures in early August.

Seven rounds of matches were played prior to the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, and those games will stand in the newly constituted season.

Clubs must now agree how many more rounds of matches to play, with the hope of getting some crowds into grounds by mid-September or early October.

They are likely to vote for a Grand Final in November, with the Challenge Cup also restarting in August and finishing with a final in October.