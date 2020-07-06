Lee Gaskell: Huddersfield Giants stand-off signs contract extension until 2021

Lee Gaskell touches down against Hull Kingston Rovers in February

Huddersfield stand-off Lee Gaskell has signed a one-year contract extension to the end of the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old has featured 80 times for the Giants since arriving from Bradford in 2017.

Before the competition was interrupted by the pandemic, he helped Huddersfield win four of their five Super League matches this season.

"To get a deal sorted before we go back to training was the main focus," Gaskell said.

"Everyone's excited to be back playing, it's been along time now sat at home not really knowing what's going on but I think with the latest news of the return it's given everyone something to look forward to and getting back into routine."

The 2020 Super League season is due to resume behind closed doors on 2 August.