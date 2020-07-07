Bill Ramsey: Former Great Britain, Leeds and Hull forward dies, age 76

Bill Ramsey played in 10 finals during his six-year stay at Leeds

Former Great Britain, Hunslet, Leeds and Hull FC forward Bill Ramsey has died at the age of 76.

Ramsey, who also coached at Hunslet - where he started he career - won eight Lions caps and was twice a tourist following his 1965 Test debut.

He won league and Challenge Cup medals at Leeds, featuring in the famous 1968 'Watersplash' final against Wakefield.

Leeds-born Ramsey also had spells at Bradford Northern and Widnes.

Leeds Rhinos said in a statement on their website: "A regular attendee at club functions in recent years as an active member of the players association, his loss is greatly felt by his many friends.

"On behalf of everyone at Leeds Rhinos, we would like to send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time."