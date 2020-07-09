Danny Brough: Wakefield's former Man of Steel agrees two-year Bradford Bulls deal

Danny Brough has scored more than 3,700 points during his career

Wakefield Trinity half-back Danny Brough has signed a two-year contract with Championship side Bradford Bulls and will join them for the 2021 season.

The 37-year-old former Man of Steel will be reunited with head coach John Kear, who he worked under at Hull FC and Wakefield.

Brough, who played against Bradford in the Challenge Cup in March, has made more than 400 Super League appearances.

"It is a key signing, it shows the true ambition of the club," said Kear.

Brough damaged a posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, playing against Hull KR in February, and a hip problem is likely to see him miss Super League's planned restart in August.

Of his move to Bradford, he said: "I am really pleased to have signed, it is a challenge I am looking forward to and I see a club progressing from its darkest days to hopefully a brighter future.

"I am hoping I can try and bring a winning mentality and great attitude to the side and help when times get tough to knuckle down and get the boys over the line."