Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC won the Challenge Cup in consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017

Hull FC's Challenge Cup sixth-round tie with Castleford on Saturday, 22 August has been postponed after six Hull players tested positive for Covid-19.

A new date for the match is yet to be arranged.

The sixth-round game was in serious doubt after news of the positive tests emerged on Tuesday, with the Super League fixture between the clubs scheduled for Sunday already postponed.

Hull lost 54-18 to Salford in Super League on Sunday.

Following that fixture and subsequent positive tests at Hull, all tests undertaken by Salford players have come back negative, but 13 Red Devils players are required to self-isolate following analysis of the match by the Rugby Football League.

Salford have told all of their matchday staff to self-isolate "until more information is known on the impact".

The postponed Challenge Cup fixture was meant to be part a double-header in Huddersfield, with Catalans Dragons also taking on Wakefield in round six.

The kick-off time of Catalans' fixture has been brought forward from a 17:00 BST start to the 14.30 BST slot that was meant to be filled by Hull's tie with Castleford.

Catalans v Wakefield will be shown live on BBC One.