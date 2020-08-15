Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The RFL says both Hull FC and Rugby League Cares are providing welfare support to the players and staff affected by Covid-19

The number of Hull FC players and staff to test positive for Covid-19 has increased to 12.

Latest results from the Rugby Football League show nine players and three staff members have now been infected.

Six players and two coaches initially returned positive results on Tuesday.

Seven of the players were involved in Sunday's defeat by Salford, who like Hull FC have gone into quarantine but have not reported a positive result in two rounds of testing this week.

Salford Red Devils, whose Super League game this weekend has been postponed as a result of the Hull FC spike in cases, have already announced two further rounds of testing for the coming week.

Hull FC's league meeting with Castleford on Sunday, and their Challenge Cup tie against the same side a week later, has also been postponed.