Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andre Savelio's early smash left him to see out the game with a taped-up nose

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 26 Tries: Lane 2, Swift 2, Savelio Goals: Connor 3 Wakefield Trinity (13) 23 Tries: Jowitt 2, Tanginoa 2 Goals: Hampshire 3 Drop-goal: Hampshire

Hull FC survived a desperate fightback from Wakefield Trinity to squeak to victory in Super League at St Helens.

The Airlie Birds took a narrow 14-13 lead into the break, despite outscoring Wakefield by three tries to two, Jake Connor converting just one from three.

Andre Savelio, bloodied from a nose smash, touched down and Jordan Lane got his second from a kind ricochet to extend the Black and Whites' lead.

Kelepi Tanginoa twice stomped in late on to give Trinity hope, in vain.

The sin-binning of Hull's Connor Wynne with five minutes left gave Wakefield an opportunity to complete their comeback.

Although they could not be questioned in terms of effort, they just could not execute, an issue that undermined some smart plays and fulsome endeavour throughout.

While this was a fifth defeat in all competitions for Wakefield since the restart, injuries and the impact of positive coronavirus tests have forced Chris Chester to blood several youngsters.

Connor Bailey was thrown into the halves, Yusuf Aydin and Titus Gwaze came on from the bench and will have benefited from the experience despite the result.

Players of a more senior nature also stood up, noticeably Max Jowitt with two tries and back-rowers Jay Pitts and Joe Westerman with their craft and graft.

Hull's Savelio, with tape wrapped around his bleeding nose, typified the spirit within Andy Last's ranks and played a key role in keeping Wakefield out when it looked dicey late on.

Albert Kelly and Connor linked up well in the halves, engaging defenders and sliding in dangerous kicks, playing key roles in tries for Savelio, Adam Swift on two occasions to take his career tally beyond 100, and Lane.

With a Challenge Cup tie against Castleford on Sunday looming large as well as injuries, Last has had to juggle with his personnel, but further bright performances from young players such as Wynne, centre Cameron Scott and prop Jack Brown will give the interim coach optimism going forward.

Pride from Chester despite the loss

"I couldn't be more proud of the players, considering we only had a 30 or 40 minute session yesterday morning," Trinity boss Chris Chester said.

"We're doing it tough at the moment but I'm really pleased we managed to give a few young boys some game time. Connor Bailey played 80 minutes tonight.

"I thought him and Jay Pitts were good. They looked pretty comfortable on that right edge.

"Obviously I'm disappointed to come up with the loss but considering what we've had to go through over the last six or seven days, it's been extremely challenging for everybody, but they gave it a real good crack today."

Hull have now won two of the past three games in Super League despite their own injury and self-isolation issues over the past few weeks.

"With the close nature of the contest, it would have been devastating to lose it late on," boss Last said. "It would have been a kick in guts going into the game against Castleford on Sunday.

"I wasn't happy with the way we played in the first half. We got off to a reasonable start but then we weren't prepared to do the tough stuff.

"There were too many unforced errors from key individuals but I thought we fixed that second half."

Hull FC: Wynne; Faraimo, Scott, Fonua, Swift; Kelly, Connor; Bowden, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Savelio, Cator.

Interchanges: Brown, Buchanan, Matongo, Satae

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Senior; Bailey, Hampshire; Kopczak, Crowther, King, Pitts, Tanginoa, Westerman

Interchanges: J. Wood, Green, Gwaze, Aydin

Referee: Marcus Griffiths