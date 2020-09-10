Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Derrell Olpherts' try was given with some debate as it looked as though he may have lost the ball

Betfred Super League Castleford (6) 10 Tries: O'Brien, Olpherts Goal: Richardson Warrington (6) 12 Tries: Gelling, Ashton Goals: Ratchford 2

Matty Ashton's late try extended Warrington's winning run to seven Super League games and cruelly denied Castleford back-to-back wins.

The rapid full-back backed up Ben Currie's line break to touch down and set up Stefan Ratchford's winning conversion from under the posts.

Castleford led twice, Gareth O'Brien and Derrell Olpherts scoring either side of Anthony Gelling's score.

Danny Richardson's missed second goal attempt proved key as Cas fell short.

Victory takes Warrington to the top of the league under the new wins percentage system, at least temporarily before Catalans, St Helens and Wigan play this weekend.

There have been some blow-out scores since the restart as tiring defences have left gaping holes to exploit but this game was an exhibition of miserly resistance, a quality encounter between two sides not at full strength.

Warrington were again without key personnel following positive Covid-19 tests and self-isolation protocols after the past few difficult weeks, but they showed character to keep plugging away when it looked as though the Cas defence would not buckle.

At the other end, Toby King got a key arm under the ball as Grant Millington looked to ground, a try saver tackle that proved crucial in the end.

Wolves' issues have given opportunities to Ellis Robson and Ellis Longstaff in recent weeks, and Saddleworth Junior prop Eribe Doro joined the list of debutants with his bow from the bench.

Daryl Powell and Castleford were just minutes away from winning this game and, as they were against St Helens last month, proved competitive throughout despite the loss.

They were unlucky to see Richardson's first-half score ruled out for double movement, much to Powell's visible frustration, and really caused the Wire problems with their expansive style in periods.

However, they did benefit from video referee Chris Kendall's judgement in the box, as Olpherts looked to have lost the ball in the grounding of his score.

Powell must now pick up his side for their re-arranged Challenge Cup sixth-round tie against Hull FC on Sunday.

Castleford Tigers: O'Brien; Olpherts, Foster, Shenton, Eden; Richardson, Mata'utia; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey

Interchanges: Millington, Milner, Moors, O'Neill

Warrington Wolves: Ashton; Lineham, Mamo, Gelling, Charnley; Austin, Ratchford; Latu, Walker, Cooper, King, Currie, Murdoch-Masila

Interchanges: Patton, Johnson, Robson, Doro

Referee: Robert Hicks