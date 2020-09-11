Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Former Sheffield Eagles man Eddie Battye made his debut for London Broncos in February 2016

Super League side Wakefield Trinity have signed London Broncos forward Eddie Battye on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old featured regularly for the Broncos when the Championship club were in the top flight in 2019.

"Eddie will boost our pack and gives us some depth there with the games coming thick and fast," Trinity head coach Chris Chester told the club website. external-link

"He showed what can do at Super League level with London last year."