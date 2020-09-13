Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luther Burrell scored four tries in 15 England appeerances between 2014 and 2016

Former England centre Luther Burrell is looking to switch back to rugby union after his contract with Warrington was terminated by the Super League club.

The 32-year-old joined Wire on a two-and-a-half-year deal in July 2019 after leaving Northampton Saints.

But he only played three games last season and was on the bench for the first five of this campaign.

"I was doing everything I could but the opportunities just weren't presenting themselves," he said.

"There has to come a point where you look at the situation honestly and ask: how much more can you take of this?" Burrell told the Mail On Sunday. external-link

He began his career as a junior with Huddersfield Giants, but switched to the 15-a-side game and played for Leeds, Otley and Sale before moving to Northampton in 2012.

He helped them win the Premiership and European Challenge Cup in 2014 and made his England debut in the same year.

"I want to come back to union. I'm so hungry. I'll go on to the open market and hopefully someone will be fishing for a centre - 12 or 13," he said.

"Just give me the call and I'll be there tomorrow morning. My boots are already in the car. I've not forgotten how to play union in the space of a year.

"I'm in better shape now, but if I have to go and prove myself somewhere on a trial for a couple of weeks, then I'm prepared to do that."