Sheffield-born Eddie Battye impressed for London Broncos in their 2019 Super League campaign

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 17 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Wakefield Trinity could give a debut to London Broncos loanee Eddie Battye, while Kyle Wood, James Batchelor, Adam Tangata and Jack Croft also return.

Loanee wing Innes Senior is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Huddersfield Giants are without Adam O'Brien after the hooker injured his neck trying to score against Leeds last week, so Reiss Butterworth comes in.

Prop Owen Trout is included, while Queensland back-row Chris McQueen continues after last week's debut.

Although held at the John Smith's Stadium, technically this is a 'home' fixture for Wakefield. Their Belle Vue stadium is not an accredited Covid-19 venue in terms of protocols.

Trinity played their sixth-round tie against Catalans Dragons at this ground, losing 36-24.

Wakefield are yet to win in five attempts since the restart, and are down on personnel without injured stars Tom Johnstone and David Fifita, who has been self-isolating after refusing to wear a GPS tracker as part of track and trace protocols.

Simon Woolford's Giants side have lost three games by just a point since the restart, having also failed to win in five matches.

Under the new win percentage, Trinity have an equal record with Salford but are below them in 10th as they have an inferior points differential.

Huddersfield have a 40% rate, and are eighth in the table after 10 games.

Wakefield (from): Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, K. Wood, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, J. Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot, Battye

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvray, Ja. Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Jo. Wardle, English, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Butterworth, Trout, McQueen