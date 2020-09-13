Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Simon Woolford joined Huddersfield in April 2018 after a spell as assistant coach at Newcastle Knights in the NRL

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed head coach Simon Woolford is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 45-year-old Australian told BBC Radio Leeds earlier this month that it was "probable" he would not be staying with the Giants beyond this year.

Managing director Richard Thewlis told the club website external-link "it felt best for all to get this news out now".

Huddersfield are eighth in the Super League table but without a win since the season restarted in early August.

Woolford, a former Newcastle Knights assistant coach, was appointed Giants boss in April 2018 with the club bottom of the table and battling to avoid relegation from Super League.

He guided them to safety, but last season was also a difficult campaign and they finished just two points above bottom-placed London Broncos.

They started the 2020 season with four wins from five league games, however, since the campaign's resumption following the five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, they have lost all five matches.

Thewlis added: "We would like to thank Simon for his service to the club and we hope he can finish his time with us with the success that we all desire."