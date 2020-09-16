Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Prior is back available for Leeds, adding to their pack options against Rovers

Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: TW Stadium Date: Friday, 18 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Luke Briscoe, Tom Holroyd and Alex Mellor for a repeat of the 2015 Challenge Cup final.

Brad Dwyer and Alex Sutcliffe are banned while Bodene Thompson, Brett Ferres and James Harrison are cup-tied having featured for other clubs.

Former Leeds front-rower Robbie Mulhern returns for Hull KR after injury.

Jordan Abdull is suspended for two games following a low grab offence, and is replaced by fellow half Jamie Ellis.

Rhinos head coach Richard Agar was assistant to John Kear when he led Hull FC to victory over Leeds in the 2005 final at Cardiff, while Rovers boss Tony Smith was in charge of the beaten Leeds team.

Neither side has been to the final since that 2015 date at Wembley, which saw Tom Briscoe become the first to score five tries in the showpiece.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, McClelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Walters, Holroyd, O'Connor.

Hull KR (from): Dagger, Ellis, Garbutt, Gee, Hadley, Hauraki, Kenny-Dowall, Lawler, Lewis, Linnett, Litten Livett, Maher, Minchella, Minikin, Mulhern, Murray, Parcell, Peteru, Ryan, Storton.