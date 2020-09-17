Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Percival returned to training last week having suffered a muscle injury in St Helens' game against Castleford on 16 August

Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: BBC One, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app.

Warrington have several players back from isolation in line with Covid-19 protocols as they take on St Helens in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Chris Hill, Joe Philbin and Jack Hughes return but Gareth Widdop misses out on selection for the 21-man squad.

Meanwhile, Mark Percival returns to the St Helens fold after a muscle injury picked up against Castleford.

Half-back Lewis Dodd also returns for Saints, while Matty Costello and Joe Batchelor both drop out.

Warrington will be without winger Tom Lineham for the tie after he was banned for eight games after being found guilty of grabbing the testicles of an opponent.

The match is the first of a Challenge Cup quarter-final double header and will be live on BBC One from 14:00 BST.

Warrington (from): Ratchford, Gelling, King, Charnley, Austin, Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Murdoch-Masila, J Clark, Philbin, Latu, Mamo, Davis, Walker, Patton, Brand, Ashton, Robson.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Referee: C Kendall.