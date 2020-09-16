Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Simon Woolford had a 'three-to-four year plan' at Huddersfield but leaves without seeing through progress

Simon Woolford has left his role as Huddersfield Giants head coach with immediate effect, bringing forward his exit from the end of the 2020 season.

The 45-year-old was previously due to leave when his contract expired upon the conclusion of the current campaign.

Woolford joined in 2018 and kept the club in Super League, as well as attracting stars such as Akuila Uate and Aiden Sezer to Kirklees.

"We both agreed this is best for both parties," said MD Richard Thewlis.

"I would like to pay tribute to Simon for his professionalism and realisation of the situation once it was known he wasn't seeking an extension and everyone here wishes him and his family every success in the future."

Former Giants hooker Luke Robinson will take charge of first-team affairs, with Kim Williams as assistant and Andy Kelly as football manager.