Hull KR are above Super League's bottom side Wakefield on points difference

Hull KR full-back Will Dagger has signed a new deal with the Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 21-year-old joined from Warrington in 2018 for an undisclosed fee, and can also play in the halves or on the wing.

"I think now I have my opportunity; I can prove what I have been doing in training, but it's not just what I do at the ground," Dagger said.

Hull KR are second-bottom of Super League but there will be no relegation this season after Toronto pulled out.