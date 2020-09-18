Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toronto Wolfpack had lost all six of their Super League matches in their first top-flight season before withdrawing from the campaign

Toronto Wolfpack's prospective new owners have reached an agreement with the GMB union over outstanding pay.

The club withdrew from the 2020 season in July because of the "overwhelming financial challenges" posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal struck by the players' union sees the potential new owners agree to meet 2020's payroll commitments if they are allowed back into Super League.

This will mean that all players will not suffer a loss in salary.

Bob Hunter, Toronto's chairman and chief executive, said: "A primary commitment from the prospective new ownership group has been from day one to ensure that all player payroll liabilities are met in full.

"We are very grateful that the Wolf Grooming group have stepped up on this issue when those liabilities are legally the responsibility of the current owner David Argyle.

"We just hope now that we are able to finish the job and our application for a return to Super League is successful so that the players and their families can receive these much-needed funds."

The Canadian team do not receive central funding from Super League, nor a cut of its television deal. Once the pandemic began, they were also unable to draw on UK government support.

The situation left its players in limbo, with some facing evictions from their homes and other financial troubles due to not being paid.

Super League members will soon hold a vote to decide Toronto's fate as they look to rejoin the competition for 2021.

Former Great Britain international Garreth Carvell, who is GMB's lead representative for players, added: "We understand the game needs to be assured on the financial status of the new ownership group, but I feel the best test of due diligence on the new ownership of the Wolfpack is this agreement to repay the players for their 2020 payroll commitments, a liability which is not even the new owner's legal responsibility.

"We strongly urge the Super League clubs to make the right decision for the players and the game and reinstate the Wolfpack to Super League."