Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gavin Henson played for Swansea, Ospreys, Saracens, Toulon, Bristol, Bath, London Welsh, Cardiff Blues and Dragons

Welsh rugby league side West Wales Raiders say they have signed former Wales and British Lions star Gavin Henson.

The 38-year-old last played rugby union in February 2019 for Dragons.

Henson has never announced his retirement after being released by the Welsh region at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Henson played 33 times for Wales and one test for the Lions in New Zealand in 2005.

West Wales Raiders, who are based at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli, released a video on social media announcing Henson's signing.

The side play in the third tier of rugby league in the United Kingdom, in Betfred League 1, which is currently not being played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league usually runs from January to October.