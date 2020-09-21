Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Livewire full-back Jamie Shaul has scored five tries in 11 games for Hull in 2020

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Full-back Jamie Shaul and prop Josh Bowden return to the Hull FC squad after injuries kept them out of Saturday's Challenge Cup loss to Wigan.

Gareth Ellis is still recovering from a knee problem so he is absent, and Ben McNamara drops back out of the 21.

Salford have hooker Andy Ackers back after he was cup-tied against Catalans and back-rower Oliver Roberts returns following a torn calf muscle.

Kallum Watkins continues to impress following his move to the Red Devils.

The two teams played their first game after the season re-started against each other and it was a chastening one for Hull, who despite an early breakthrough were steamrollered by a Tui Lolohea-inspired Red Devils side.

It came at a double cost as players in their squad tested positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath, forcing the postponement of games for both sides.

Since then, Hull's form has been a mixed bag, impressive in wins over Castlford and Huddersfield, but disappointing in last weekend's cup defeat by Wigan - albeit after a punishing three games in five days.

Salford have not hit the heights of their win over the Airlie Birds since then, with losses against Leeds and Castleford, but they produced a show of character in a come-from-behind Challenge Cup win over Catalans last Friday, despite going 12-0 down in the early phase of the game.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Manu, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Wynne, Brown, Scott

Salford (from): Chamberlain, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, Roberts, Ackers, Watkins