Chris Chester's Wakefield side have lost eight of their 10 Super League matches this season, and are bottom of the table

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester says the club are considering going into lockdown after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, Trinity have been forced to stand down a further seven players.

However, their Super League game against Wigan Warriors on Friday (20:15 BST) is still due to go ahead.

"We spoke about potentially locking ourselves down for four or five days to get rid of the virus that is lingering around the players," Chester said.

"It would give us chance to have a look at the training aspect and to give this place a real deep clean.

"If that's what it takes, then that's what we're going to have to do and fingers crossed that works for us."

After the positive results and standing down other players, Chester only has a squad of 17 available for the match against Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"We need to have a look at what we're doing out on the field, whether we're doing everything possible to minimise the risk, and all the players need to look at what doing away from the club as well," Chester added.

"These things keep happening and it's hard work at the minute.

"You prepare for a game on Friday and half your team gets pulled from underneath your feet in the last 24 hours."

