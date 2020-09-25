Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Giants have brought in Brandon Moore after Adam O'Brien suffered a neck injury

Huddersfield Giants have signed Halifax hooker Brandon Moore on loan until the end of the season to help offset the loss of the injured Adam O'Brien.

Moore, 24, has scored 12 tries in 67 appearances since joining Championship side Halifax in 2016.

"The injury to Adam leaves us light in that position - bringing someone in gives us a little bit more depth," said interim head coach Luke Robinson. external-link

"Brandon fits in with the qualities we want in the club."