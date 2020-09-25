Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toronto lost to Leeds in their last game in March - but their results were expunged when they withdrew from Super League

Super League clubs have deferred a decision on Toronto Wolfpack's future.

The Canadian team withdrew from the 2020 season in July because of the "overwhelming financial challenges" posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A bid for the team to come back into the league could have been rejected on Friday, but the clubs opted to allow Toronto businessman Carlo LiVolsi an opportunity to present more details.

Their absence means there will be no relegation from Super League this year.

Toronto had been playing in English rugby league's top flight for the first time after winning promotion from the Championship in just their third season.

But they were bottom of the table when the season was suspended in March, having lost all of their opening six games.

The Wolfpack said at the time of their withdrawal that they fully intend to field a team in the 2021 season".

Head coach Brian McDermott said earlier this month that he hoped "a brave and compassionate decision" could be made to allow the club back into the top flight.