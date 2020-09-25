Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Gilmore previously played in Super League with Widnes Vikings

Super League side Salford have signed Halifax half-back Tom Gilmore and London Broncos full-back Olly Ashall-Bott on loan.

Both players have agreed to join Canadian club Ottawa Aces for their inaugural season in League One in 2021.

Gilmore, 26, has joined Salford until the end of the season, while Ashall-Bott, 22, will be with them until the end of October.

The ex-Widnes duo could make their debut against Warrington on Tuesday.