Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Ashall-Bott joined Salford from London Broncos

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils include loan signings Olly Ashall-Bott and Tom Gilmore in their squad for the first of two games against Wire in five days.

Academy pair Connor Aspey and Luis Roberts could also play their first games after joining Ian Watson's squad.

Warrington Wolves will give debuts to Cole Oakley, Nathan Roebuck, Kyle Shelford and Connor Wrench, after naming a youthful squad.

Stefan Ratchford returns as one of a handful of senior regulars in the side.

Salford have gone for a stronger-looking line-up as they bid to close in on the top four and catch up on games after having to stand down in the wake of Hull FC's coronavirus positive tests last month.

Challenge Cup holders Warrington have Saturday's semi-final between the two teams in their sights and with a strong win percentage already achieved in Super League, have named a number of inexperienced players for this encounter.

Salford (from): Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Aspey, Roberts, Ackers, Watkins, Gilmore, Ashall-Bott

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Brand, Clark, Davis, Dean, Doro, Johnson, Kibula, Latu, Longstaff, Murdoch-Masila, Oakley, Patton, Ratchford, Robson, Roebuck, Shelford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench.