Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Umyla Hanley has already played in Wigan-Saints derbies, including 2019's Academy Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors make 10 changes for the derby against Saints, with Ben Kilner, Sam Halsall, Kai Pearce-Paul and Umyla Hanley included for the first time.

Hanley would follow in the footsteps of his Wigan legend father legend Ellery, who made 204 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, if handed a debut.

St Helens are without centre Mark Percival after it was confirmed he requires surgery on a hamstring injury.

Matty Costello replaces him, and Joe Batchelor and Jack Welsby are also in.

Tuesday's derby could be a baptism of fire for some of the younger Wigan squad members, as a near-full-strength Saints are well rested after a bye week.

The game will evoke memories of the 2003 Good Friday meeting of the two sides, when a Wigan side without Andy Farrell and others, and fielding four academy debutants - including current Salford half-back Kevin Brown - stunned Saints 24-22.

Kristian Woolf's Saints are solely concentrating on retaining their title now after a cup defeat by Warrington in their last game little over a week ago.

Wigan (from): Hankinson, Powell, Isa, Flower, Greenwood, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Shorrocks, Smith, Wells, Hastings, Bourouh, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, McDonnell, Rushton, Hanley, Kilner

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham