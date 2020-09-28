Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Cuthbertson is in line to make his 125th Super League appearance for Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar has made 15 changes to the 21-man squad he named for the win over Hull KR.

Only Adam Cuthbertson and Luke Briscoe retain their places among the 17 who played in the 41-16 victory.

Corey Hall, Brad Dwyer, Konrad Hurrell and Bodene Thompson return after completing periods of isolation after Dwyer's positive Covid-19 test.

Catalans Dragons have named an unchanged 21-man squad despite their 30-16 defeat by Warrington.

Leeds (from): Walker, Hurrell, Dwyer, Cuthbertson, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Walters, Mustapha, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Ferres, Whiteley, Edwards, McConnell.

Catalans (from): Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, Joel Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.