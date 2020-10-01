Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby league is marking its 125th year in 2020

The Rugby Football League has launched a four-point plan to make the sport more inclusive.

The scheme Rugby League versus Discrimination: TACKLE IT has been launched to coincide with the start of Black History Month.

It aims to widen the sport's reach and impact, diversify the game's talent pool, improve the culture and encourage reporting of discrimination.

At present just two clubs in the top three tiers have a black head coach.

The RFL has set up an inclusion and diversity advisory board chaired by Dr Rimla Akhtar, an RFL non-executive director, who said: "Rugby league has an opportunity now to become a genuinely anti-racist and anti-discrimination sport.

"In our 125th year we are still not fully representative of our communities.

"Across all aspects of the game we continue to miss out on immense talent, passion, skills, and experience, as well as opportunities to connect, learn, grow, and expand.

"I am confident in our ability to challenge ourselves and to change."