Ben Crooks: Hull KR centre extends contract until end of 2021
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull Kingston Rovers centre Ben Crooks has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.
The 27-year-old, who has scored eight tries in Super League this season, will remain with the Robins until the end of the 2021 campaign.
"I'm over the moon to have it sorted," he told the club website.
"Circumstances haven't really helped this year, whether it is injury or what's going on in the world, but I had to keep my head down and work hard."