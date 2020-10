Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Sunday, 4 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Versatile back David Mead has recovered from injury andis included in Catalans Dragons' squad for Sunday's Super League game against Wakefield Trinity.

The Papua New Guinea international has not featured since scoring a hat-trick of tries in a Challenge Cup win against Trinity on 22 August.

Wakefield make one change to their squad, with winger Innes Senior added in place of prop David Fifita.

Trinity are 10th in the table, while hosts Catalans are fifth.

Catalans: Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Goudemand, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.

Wakefield: A Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Tangata, Crowther, B Walker, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Gigot, Senior.