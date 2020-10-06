Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bodene Thompson returns after missing the Challenge Cup tie, he was cup-tied after playing for Toronto in an earlier round

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Thursday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos are without back-rower Alex Mellor after he picked up a knock in the Challenge Cup win over Wigan on Saturday, but Bodene Thompson returns.

The former Toronto forward was cup-tied but joins Jack Walker, Adam Cuthbertson, Alex Sutcliffe and Luke Briscoe in the 21-man group.

Castleford are again without half-back Jake Trueman, while George Griffin and Brad Graham drop out.

Derrell Olpherts, Alex Foster and Calum Turner come into the squad.

The Rhinos under Richard Agar are in with a chance of both Super League and Challenge Cup success in 2020, having booked their place at Wembley with a display of wet-weather rugby to see off Wigan at the weekend.

Victory over the Tigers would put them ahead of Catalans at least temporarily on points percentage.

Rhinos half-back Luke Gale was a Castleford favourite in 104 appearances, helping them to the 2017 Grand Final where they coincidentally lost to his current employers.

Castleford boss Daryl Powell, a 1998 Grand Finalist with Leeds, has been frustrated by narrow defeats and a difficult schedule in which they had to step in as late replacements for teams affected by Covid-19.

The Tigers have lost the past four games, by margins of four, 12, 13 and two.

Trueman's absence has forced Paul McShane to move from hooker to half, while scrum-half Danny Richardson is also out.

Powell is also missing senior players such as Liam Watts, Sosaia Feki and Oliver Holmes from the squad.

Leeds (from): Walker, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Thompson, Smith, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Holroyd

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Shenton, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Foster, Blair, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Cook, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, Martin, O'Brien, Sanderson, Fleming