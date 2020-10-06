Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Two Wigan Warriors players are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

One of them took part in Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leeds, but Test and Trace analysis has shown that other players involved in the game do not need to self-isolate.

However, Wigan have cancelled Tuesday's training session as a precaution.

The Warriors are next in action on Friday when they have an away Super League match at Warrington Wolves.